Farren seeks expansion of road gritting programme in Donegal

A Donegal Cllr has put forward a motion seeking extra funding for winter maintenance.

Cllr. Martin Farren moved a motion last week seeking extra funding to purchase more vehicles in order with a view towards extending the road gritting programme.

Currently Donegal has 21 designated gritting routes, covering just over 1100 kilometers of public road, and this figure accounts for roughly 18 percent of the total length of public roads in the county.

Under the Community Group Salt Bin scheme the Council provides grit to groups with salt bins allowing the group to arrange the spreading. This scheme is mainly applied in areas within speedlimits.

During spells of wintry weather Roads Service staff must also assign their resourses to specific issues that arise as required and as resources permit.

Officials say they will seek the additional funding from the Department o Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.