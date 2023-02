Entire apartment blocks are among buildings destroyed, while strong aftershocks are hampering rescue efforts.

The first tremor measured 7-point-8 in magnitude – and struck as most people were sleeping.

Roughly ten minutes after the quake struck Turkey it was recorded in the Irish National Seismic Network station in Inch Island, Donegal.

Brendan O Donoghue of St.Columbus College Stranorlar monitors the station…