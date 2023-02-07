Failte Ireland promoting Golf Tourism at prestigious Belfast event

Donegal’s golf courses will feature prominently in a showcase event taking place in Belfast tomorrow.

Fáilte Ireland is hosting what its calling the ‘Keep Discovering Golf Promotion Night’ in the Europa Hotel.

The agency says golf tourism is extremely valuable to the Irish economy and is estimated to be worth more than €300 million annually, with the Northern Ireland market a key element of that, particularly in the border counties.

Failte Ireland’s Martin Donnelly says the ongoing investment in golf courses means what’s on offer continues to improve………..