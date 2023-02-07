Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Failte Ireland promoting Golf Tourism at prestigious Belfast event

Donegal’s golf courses will feature prominently in a showcase event taking place in Belfast tomorrow.

Fáilte Ireland is hosting what its calling the ‘Keep Discovering Golf Promotion Night’ in the Europa Hotel.

The agency says golf tourism is extremely valuable to the Irish economy and is estimated to be worth more than €300 million annually, with the Northern Ireland market a key element of that, particularly in the border counties.

Failte Ireland’s Martin Donnelly says the ongoing investment in golf courses means what’s on offer continues to improve………..

7 February 2023
News

Donegal County Council calls on Minister Donnelly to tackle trolley crisis

7 February 2023
7 February 2023
News

Failte Ireland promoting Golf Tourism at prestigious Belfast event

7 February 2023
7 February 2023
News

Park Road not suitable as a diversion route between Ballymagorry and Strabane – Boyle

7 February 2023
luh logo
News

Naughton seeks more support for smaller hospitals

6 February 2023
Advertisement

