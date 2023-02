The Seanad has been asked to back attempts to stop a documentary on the Creeslough tragedy being broadcast tonight on TG4.

Earlier, a number of the bereaved families called on TG4 not to go ahead with the screening, saying it was too soon as they are still grieving and trying to come to terms with the loss and devastation they have suffered.

In the Seanad chamber this afternoon, those calls were backed by Senator Niall Blaney……….