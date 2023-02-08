Family of Leona Harper fear what TG4 documentary may air

The father of a 14 year old who died in the Creeslough explosion says he and his family have not been considered in the production of a documentary about the tragedy set to air tonight.

Some of the families have contacted TG4 in a bid to cancel the broadcast.

Hugh Harper’s 14 year old daughter Leona was one of the ten people who lost their lives as a result of the explosion in October last year.

He told Greg Hughes that it is the fear of what will be contained in the footage:

Catherine McDevitt’s sister, Martina also died that fatal day, she says they have yet to be able to grieve which this documentary is compounding: