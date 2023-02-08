Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Public Consultation to take place on Barnesmore Gap Greenway Project

Residents in the Donegal Town and Ballybofey areas are being urged to have their say on the proposed Barnesmore Gap Greenway project.

In its initial concept stage, the consultation will inform the public and invite feedback on potential issues or opportunities which the design should consider.

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, Councillor Patrick McGowan is urging people to make their views known:

 

Additional information can be found on the project website, https:/barnesmoregapgreenway.ie. Submissions can also be made via this website and will close on Friday 10th of March.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Consultation to take place on Barnesmore Gap Greenway Project

8 February 2023
Creeslough Explosion
Nine Til Noon, Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Family of Leona Harper fear what TG4 documentary may air

8 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 130 – Denis Curran

8 February 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car destroyed in overnight fire in Lifford

8 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Consultation to take place on Barnesmore Gap Greenway Project

8 February 2023
Creeslough Explosion
Nine Til Noon, Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Family of Leona Harper fear what TG4 documentary may air

8 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 130 – Denis Curran

8 February 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car destroyed in overnight fire in Lifford

8 February 2023
brexit
News, Top Stories

UK Supreme Court dismisses NI Protocol challenge

8 February 2023
Instagram post 5050
News, Audio, Top Stories

Seminar promoting need for more female politicians to be held in Donegal

8 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube