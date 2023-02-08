Public Consultation to take place on Barnesmore Gap Greenway Project

Residents in the Donegal Town and Ballybofey areas are being urged to have their say on the proposed Barnesmore Gap Greenway project.

In its initial concept stage, the consultation will inform the public and invite feedback on potential issues or opportunities which the design should consider.

Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, Councillor Patrick McGowan is urging people to make their views known:

Additional information can be found on the project website, https:/barnesmoregapgreenway.ie. Submissions can also be made via this website and will close on Friday 10th of March.