Seminar promoting need for more female politicians to be held in Donegal

A seminar to promote the need for more women in politics in the North West is being held later this month.

Just 4 out of 37 Councillors in Donegal are female.

A number of guest speakers at the See Her Elected and 50/50 North West seminar on February 24th in Donegal Town include former Tanaiste, Mary Coughlan, Senator Eileen Flynn and Councillors Marie Therese Gallagher and Niamh Kennedy.

Dr Michelle Maher, Programme Manager for See Her Elected told today’s Nine til Noon Show that unless more women get involved in politics, there will be no significant change.

She believes a greater gender balance creates a greater democracy: