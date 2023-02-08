Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Seminar promoting need for more female politicians to be held in Donegal

A seminar to promote the need for more women in politics in the North West is being held later this month.

Just 4 out of 37 Councillors in Donegal are female.

A number of guest speakers at the See Her Elected and 50/50 North West seminar on February 24th in Donegal Town include former Tanaiste, Mary Coughlan, Senator Eileen Flynn and Councillors Marie Therese Gallagher and Niamh Kennedy.

Dr Michelle Maher, Programme Manager for See Her Elected told today’s Nine til Noon Show that unless more women get involved in politics, there will be no significant change.

She believes a greater gender balance creates a greater democracy:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Creeslough Explosion
Nine Til Noon, Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Family of Leona Harper fear what TG4 documentary may air

8 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 130 – Denis Curran

8 February 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car destroyed in overnight fire in Lifford

8 February 2023
brexit
News, Top Stories

UK Supreme Court dismisses NI Protocol challenge

8 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Creeslough Explosion
Nine Til Noon, Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Family of Leona Harper fear what TG4 documentary may air

8 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 130 – Denis Curran

8 February 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Car destroyed in overnight fire in Lifford

8 February 2023
brexit
News, Top Stories

UK Supreme Court dismisses NI Protocol challenge

8 February 2023
Instagram post 5050
News, Audio, Top Stories

Seminar promoting need for more female politicians to be held in Donegal

8 February 2023
Malin Development Association
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Local community feels attacked’ – Malin Development Association

8 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube