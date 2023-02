The HSE says the new 80 bed Ballyshannon Community Hospital is nearing completion, with finishing touches now being added ahead of an expected opening date in March and April.

52 of the beds will be dedicated to long term care, with 28 short term beds., Eight of the short term beds will be used for dementia assessment.

Frank Morrison is Head of Older Persons Services in the region.

He told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that the hospital will be commissioned on a phased basis…….