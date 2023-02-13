Donegal Islands awarded €100,000 for road upgrades

The island communities of Donegal have been awarded a total of €100,000 under the Local Improvement Scheme. The funding is to be used for upgrades works on roads and laneways to improve access for islands.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced funding of €12.5 million for repairs and improvement works on our rural roads and laneways.

The funding, under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), will support the continued improvement of non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by the local authorities.

The investment is key to supporting vital road infrastructure in rural communities, as well as providing access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers and beaches.

And for the first time under the scheme, the Minister today announced the ring-fencing of €500,000 to support rural roads on our offshore islands.

This investment will benefit island communities in Galway, Cork, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo.

The overall announcement by Minister Humphreys means some €112 million has now been allocated to local authorities under the Local Improvement Scheme since it was re-introduced in 2017.

Making the announcement today, Minister Humphreys said:

“I am delighted to announce €12.55 million in funding to improve hundreds of roads and laneways in towns and villages across Rural Ireland.

“Local connectivity is absolutely vital for our rural communities and this investment will benefit the lives of families in every single county.

“We all know parts of rural Ireland that can be difficult to access because the road or laneway is in need of repair.

“The Local Improvement Scheme is about making people’s lives that bit easier, ensuring we have good access to homes, farms and our local amenities.

“This is what ‘Our Rural Future’ is all about – ensuring more and more people can live work and raise a family in rural communities throughout Ireland.”

The Minister added:

“I’m also really pleased today to announce an investment of €500,000 specifically for our island communities.

“Having visited many of our offshore islands in recent months, I know that there are many road projects in need of investment.

“This is the first time that the islands have been specifically included in the Local Improvement Scheme, which demonstrates my commitment to enhancing island life.”

Minister Humphreys concluded:

“Since this scheme was reintroduced in 2017, over 3,700 roads have been funded for repair works. This has made a real difference to the lives of over 16,000 landowners and residents.

“I would urge each local authority to use the funding announced today and complete the repair works on the selected roads as soon as possible.”