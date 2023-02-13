Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps sign Shane McMonagle

Finn Harps have confirmed the signing of Shane McMonagle for the 2023 season.

Previously of Aileach FC, McMonagle has impressed during preseason as he makes the step up to senior football. His older brother, Thomas previously played for the club and was a massive part of the promotion winning side from 2015.

Speaking to club media he said: “I’m very happy to be signed with the club for the new season. I’ve really enjoyed being part of preseason preparations and it’s a great opportunity to test myself at this level.

Dave, Murph and the rest of the staff are really big on promoting a good environment in the squad as a group but also on developing us as players. I feel I’ve definitely improved in the last few weeks so I’m excited to get going now on Friday and hopefully we can get the club back where we belong.

Harps boss Dave Rogers added: “Shane is a really good lad and has really impressed us since he’s come in. He is strong, fearless in the tackle and his reading of the game is improving all the time.

It’s hugely important for me and the club to provide this platform for local talent to come in and develop both as footballers and as young men. These lads know what it means to represent their county and their loyal supporters. Shane is another great addition in this regard and I’m sure he’ll have the full backing of the Finn Harps faithful.”

Emerald Airlines Donegal
Top Stories, News

Emerald Airlines confirms ‘technical difficulty’ led to cancellation of Donegal flights

13 February 2023
donegal airport 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over cancellation of flights from Donegal Airport

13 February 2023
Screenshot_20230213_141742
News, Top Stories

President briefed on plans for new addiction treatment centre of excellence in Derry

13 February 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police appeal for witnesses to Derry security alert

13 February 2023
Advertisement

