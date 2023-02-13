Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police appeal for witnesses to Derry security alert

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses to a security alert in the city on Friday night.

A suspicious object was found in the middle of the Lone Moor Road, outside the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

A public safety operation was implemented and shortly after 2am, it was established as being a hoax device.

Both President Michael D. Higgins and the Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris were attending a League of Ireland match at the stadium at the time of the discovery.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who was on the Lone Moor Road between 6 o’clock and 8.30 on Friday evening and noticed anything suspicious to contact them.

