The President has been briefed on plans to build a new centre of excellence for addiction treatment in Derry.

Michael D Higgins visited the Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre during his visit to the city and Donegal on Friday.

Northlands Board member Denis Bradley said it was an honour for the charity to host the President. He says he understands that addiction is an illness, not a choice, and that it can affect anyone – regardless of gender, age, class or ethnicity.