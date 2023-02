Books of Condolences for victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have opened in Donegal.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Liam Blaney has opened Books of Condolences at the County House in Lifford and the Public Services Centre in Letterkenny.

Councillor Blaney says “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives and their loved ones, those affected by the widespread devastation and all those who are working tirelessly to help those affected.”