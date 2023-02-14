Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Tuesday’s show…

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages, then we discuss illegal dumping in Letterkenny and chat to London Cllr Troy Gallagher about emigration:

In Hour two, The Community Garda Information item, Conal Gallen on if phones should be banned from shows and we head to Dunkineely to discuss a coastal castle under threat:

We talk to an Killybegs man who heroically came to the rescue of a security officer in the US, we discuss the impact of cannabis use on young people in Donegal and then two listeners tell us their stories of loooooovvvee

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 February 2023
cannabis spain rasquera
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cannabis most common drug causing people to seek addiction treatment in Donegal

14 February 2023
