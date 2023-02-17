Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Friday’s show in three parts …

Our Friday Panel is Donegal Mart Manager Emer McGuinnes, Junior Agriculture Minister Martin Hayden  and local GP Dr Ciaran O’Fearraigh. Topics include the prospect of an EU/UK deal on the protocol, pressures in the rental market and the viability of a Universal Basic Income………….

We with GAA Presidential candidate Niall Erskine from Killybegs, Cllr Gerry McMonagle discusses the outcome of a Donegal County Council SPC meeting this week and we discuss the origins on magnetism in the universe. We also hear from Donegal Aid Worker Paul Carr in Turkey……..

That’s Entertainment with Michael Leddy and Balor Theatre manager Conor Malone…..

Top Stories

Sheepdog Trials Ireland Funding Announcement
News

Minister Mc Conalogue announces department will co-fund 2023 International Sheepdog Trials

17 February 2023
ZEVI (Zero Emissions Vehicles Ireland) EV Dealership of the Year Regional Awards- Ulster Winner (L-R) Paddy Magee SIMI Deputy President, Winner Noel McCormick McGinley Motors Donegal, Aoife O'Grady Head of ZEVI and Declan Meally Director of Business Public Sector and Transport at SEAI
News, Top Stories

Donegal Dealership picks up Regional EV Award

17 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

17 February 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions in Mountcharles

17 February 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

