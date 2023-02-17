Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

Listen back to Friday’s show in three parts …

Our Friday Panel is Donegal Mart Manager Emer McGuinnes, Junior Agriculture Minister Martin Hayden and local GP Dr Ciaran O’Fearraigh. Topics include the prospect of an EU/UK deal on the protocol, pressures in the rental market and the viability of a Universal Basic Income………….

We with GAA Presidential candidate Niall Erskine from Killybegs, Cllr Gerry McMonagle discusses the outcome of a Donegal County Council SPC meeting this week and we discuss the origins on magnetism in the universe. We also hear from Donegal Aid Worker Paul Carr in Turkey……..

That’s Entertainment with Michael Leddy and Balor Theatre manager Conor Malone…..