AIB are being asked to explain a deal which saw GAA figure DJ Carey have his debt of €9.5 million written down to €60,000.

The sweetheart deal occurred in 2017.

Sinn Fein’s Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn spoke to Greg Hughes saying the deal has raised many questions, particularly to those impacted by the defective concrete black scandal.

Speaking on today’s Nine ’til Noon show, he described it as sickening: