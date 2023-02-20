Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor seeks return of GP coverage to Churchill

The Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has written to the Health Minister calling for the provision of a GP for the Health Centre in Churchill.

The centre is a satellite of the Ark Medical Centre in Letterkenny, and before the Covid 19 pandemic, a GP from the centre travelled to Churchill on a two or three day a week basis. However, Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly say’s that’s not been the case for the past 18 months.

He says the Minister Stephen Donnelly and the HSE need to act to ensure this service resumes……..