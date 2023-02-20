Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor seeks return of GP coverage to Churchill

The Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has written to the Health Minister calling for the provision of a GP for the Health Centre in Churchill.

The centre is a satellite of the Ark Medical Centre in Letterkenny, and before the Covid 19 pandemic, a GP from the centre travelled to Churchill on a two or three day a week basis. However, Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly say’s that’s not been the case for the past 18 months.

He says the Minister Stephen Donnelly and the HSE need to act to ensure this service resumes……..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Churchill health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor seeks return of GP coverage to Churchill

20 February 2023
cows
News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue announces opening of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme

20 February 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Niall Blaney says NI Protocol obstacles can be overcome

20 February 2023
speeding
News, Top Stories

Donegal driver caught speeding at 157km/h in 100km/h zone

20 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Churchill health centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor seeks return of GP coverage to Churchill

20 February 2023
cows
News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue announces opening of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme

20 February 2023
Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Niall Blaney says NI Protocol obstacles can be overcome

20 February 2023
speeding
News, Top Stories

Donegal driver caught speeding at 157km/h in 100km/h zone

20 February 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Three men questioned about Derry hijacking released from custody

20 February 2023
mary t hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Hospital Action Committee prioritises Minor Injuries Clinic

20 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube