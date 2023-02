Residents of Ballybofey/Stranorlar and Donegal Town are invited to have their say on the Barnesmore Gap Greenway Project.

The project hopes to create a trail between the towns for walkers, cyclists and people with impaired mobility.

Drop-in public consultations are being held in The Abbey Hotel on Wednesday and Jackson’s Hotel on Thursday from 12 noon until 8pm.

Brian Reed, Senior Executive Engineer with the National Roads Design Office says it’s an opportunity for locals to share their ideas: