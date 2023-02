The British Prime Minister wants to get the Northern Ireland Protocol over the line.

That’s according to Senator Niall Blaney.

He said on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show that people shouldn’t underestimate the pressure on Rishi Sunak from former Prime Minister Boris Johnston and that if the DUP has 6 out of their 7 demands met, he would consider that a success for them.

Deputy Blaney believes obstacles can be overcome: