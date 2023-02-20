Three men questioned about Derry hijacking released from custody

Police say three men, aged 54, 32 and 29, arrested by detectives investigating an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area of the city at approximately 9.35pm on Friday morning, and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area on Saturday 18th, have been released following questioning. The investigation continues.

A fourth man, aged 34, remains in custody this morning.

Detectives continue to ask the public for their assistance with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23. Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam or any other footage that could help the investigation.