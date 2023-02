Gardaí are investigating the theft of 24 sheep, 5 female black in colour and 19 male, stolen from a farm at Ballyboe, St Johnston sometime between 5pm on Wednesday last and 11am on Friday morning. 12 of the sheep have a red marking sprayed on their head and 4 have blue sprayed on their back.

Anyone with information in relation to this theft is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.