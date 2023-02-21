Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny Gardai investigating three incidents involving cars

Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating three incidents involving cars over the past six days. Two of them involved criminal damage, one while there was still a person in the car.

The other involved the theft of four alloy wheels from a business premises.

Gardaí say between 6pm on Wednesday evening and 7am on Thursday morning, an attempt was made to break into a parked car at Ard Lonan on the Long Lane. The top of the driver’s side door was bent open, but entry was not gained to the car.

At approximately 2.10 on Thursday morning, a male wearing a black jacket and jeans, and white hi-top runners approached a parked car on the lower Port Road and smashed the rear driver’s side window. He then left on foot in the direction of the Station Roundabout/Ramelton Road. There was someone in the car at the time, but they were not hurt.

Meanwhile, at approximately 10.20 on Sunday night, at Bonagee, Letterkenny. At approx. 10.20pm a blue coloured Fiat was driven down the road alongside the Dry Arch Filling Station, and the driver proceeded to steal 4 VW alloy wheels from the back of a business premises.

Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing for information or dash cam footage in all three incidents.

 

*************************************

GARDA APPEALS IN FULL

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at Ard Lonan, Long Lane, Letterkenny between Wednesday the 14th of February at 6pm and 7am on Thursday the 15th of February. A car had been parked at a house at that location and the top of the driver’s side door was bent open between those hours. Entry was not gained to the car. If anybody observed any suspicious activity in the Ard Lonan area between those dates, we ask them to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage that happened at the Port Road, Letterkenny in the early hours of Thursday the 15th of February (at approx. 2.10am). A car was parked up on the Lower Port Road when a male in dark clothing, a black jacket and jeans and white hi-top trainers approached it and smashed the rear driver’s side window. He then left on foot in the direction of the Station Roundabout/Ramelton Road. Someone was in the car at the time the incident occurred but thankfully they were not hurt. We appeal to anybody who may have witnessed what occurred to contact Gardaí. We also appeal for dash cam footage from anybody who travelled in the area of the Station roundabout or the Lower Port Road on the 15th of February between 2am and 2.30am. Gardaí in Letterkenny may be contacted on 074-9167100 in relation to the matter.

 

Letterkenny Gardaí are appealing for dash cam footage in relation to a theft incident that occurred on Sunday the 19th of February at Bonagee, Letterkenny. At approx. 10.20pm a blue coloured Fiat was driven down the road alongside the Dry Arch Filling Station and the driver of same proceeded to steal 4 VW alloy wheels from the back of a business premises. We appeal to anybody who had a dash cam and who was in or around that area at the time to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

