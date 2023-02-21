Letterkenny Gardai investigating three incidents involving cars

Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating three incidents involving cars over the past six days. Two of them involved criminal damage, one while there was still a person in the car.

The other involved the theft of four alloy wheels from a business premises.

Gardaí say between 6pm on Wednesday evening and 7am on Thursday morning, an attempt was made to break into a parked car at Ard Lonan on the Long Lane. The top of the driver’s side door was bent open, but entry was not gained to the car.

At approximately 2.10 on Thursday morning, a male wearing a black jacket and jeans, and white hi-top runners approached a parked car on the lower Port Road and smashed the rear driver’s side window. He then left on foot in the direction of the Station Roundabout/Ramelton Road. There was someone in the car at the time, but they were not hurt.

Meanwhile, at approximately 10.20 on Sunday night, at Bonagee, Letterkenny. At approx. 10.20pm a blue coloured Fiat was driven down the road alongside the Dry Arch Filling Station, and the driver proceeded to steal 4 VW alloy wheels from the back of a business premises.

Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing for information or dash cam footage in all three incidents.

GARDA APPEALS IN FULL

