Andrews believes protocol deal is possible as Sefcovic and Cleverley agree to meet

The intervention by the The EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator could be crucial in sealing a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Maros Sefcovic agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting in the coming days after a phone discussion yesterday.

Downing Street insists a final deal has not been struck as they seek an agreement that will satisfy the demands of the DUP.

Fianna fail MEP Barry Andrews believes a deal is possible following the intervention of the Maros Sefcovic……….