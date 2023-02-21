At least 20 Donegal councillors taking part in Dublin defective blocks protest

A cross-party delegation of Donegal Councillors is travelling to Dublin this morning as part of a public protest outside Leinster House to demand equality for defective block homeowners.

The Mica Action Group says 20 Councillors have responded to the call to send a strong message to Government that the ongoing delays in providing proper redress are unacceptable.

Chair of the Mica Action Group, Lisa Hone says the fact that defective apartment owners are to receive 100% redress shows that inequality is rife in the way different homeowners are treated…….