Clinton says Omagh bombers should be pursued

Former US President Bill Clinton believes victims groups need to be consulted about the British Government’s decision to set up an inquiry into the Omagh bombing.

Earlier this month, the UK government announced a statutory inquiry would be held into the ‘preventability’ of the atrocity, that killed 29 people and unborn twins, and injured hundreds in 1998.

The Former President was speaking on a new podcast – As I Remember It: Bertie Ahern & The Good Friday Agreement – which launches on Thursday.

Mr Clinton believes those responsible must be pursued……….