Clinton says Omagh bombers should be pursued

Former US President Bill Clinton believes victims groups need to be consulted about the British Government’s decision to set up an inquiry into the Omagh bombing.

Earlier this month, the UK government announced a statutory inquiry would be held into the ‘preventability’ of the atrocity, that killed 29 people and unborn twins, and injured hundreds in 1998.

The Former President was speaking on a new podcast – As I Remember It: Bertie Ahern & The Good Friday Agreement – which launches on Thursday.

Mr Clinton believes those responsible must be pursued……….

Top Stories

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Gardai investigating three incidents involving cars

21 February 2023
Mica House 9
News, Audio, Top Stories

At least 20 Donegal councillors taking part in Dublin defective blocks protest

21 February 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Fourth man released as Derry investigation continues

21 February 2023
Bill Clinton
News, Audio, Top Stories

Clinton says Omagh bombers should be pursued

21 February 2023
