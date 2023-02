Aontu representative Mary T Sweeney has voiced serval major concerns in relation to the residential zoned land tax.

She says that the information was not adequately brought to the publics attention resulting in many missing the deadline to apply for an exemption for the 3% tax.

On this morning’s Nine ’til noon show, she urged people to check to ensure they are not being affected, and if they are, to start asking questions:

More information on the residential zoned land tax can be found here.