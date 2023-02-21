Councillors take stand outside Leinster House

Almost half of the members of Donegal County Council have travelled to Dublin today to demand equality for defective block homeowners.

All Councillors were invited to gather outside the gates of Leinster House today at 12 noon in a bid to send a strong message to Government that affected homeowners deserve equal redress.

It’s understood that the Councillors are to meet with TDs and Senators later this afternoon.

One of the organisers of today’s protest, Thomas Sean Devine says they will make it clear that they will not be accepting anything less than full redress: