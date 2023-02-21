Councils reaffirm commitment to progressing Riverine Project

Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council have reaffirmed their strong commitment to progressing the Riverine Project.

Elected members and senior officers from both Councils met this week after the development was approved by An Bord Pleanála.

An application for funding through the upcoming Peace Plus process was discussed.

West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh says following much frustration and anger over the funding deadline being missed the focus must now shift to ensure the progress is now made: