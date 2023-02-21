Fourth man released as Derry investigation continues

A 34 year old man arrested in Derry at the weekend has been released.

The man had been questioned by detectives in relation to an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area of the city at approximately 9.35 on Friday night, and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area on Saturday.

The PSNI have renewed their appeal for help, and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam or any other footage.

Three other men arrested, aged 54, 32 and 29, have already been released.