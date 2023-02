Appeals for information are being made into two incidents of violence occurring in the county this week.

The first incident which seen a group of men fighting on the main Glencar road , and a video has circulating which is believed to be of the incident in question.

A man has also been allegedly assaulted in Buncrana on Sunday afternoon.

The event took place on the Dr Denis McLaughlin road.

Garda Grainne Doherty appealed for information or dashcam footage on this mornings Nine ’til Noon Show: