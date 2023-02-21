Government signs of on €1.3 billion cost of living package

The government has signed off on a €1.3 billion cost of living package.

There will be a €200 lump sum payment to welfare recipients and a €100 extra payment of child benefit.

The reduced 9% VAT rate for hospitality is being kept until the end of August, with a warning it will be the last extension of the lower rate.

While VAT increases on energy have been delayed, there will be a phased reintroduction of excise on petrol and diesel starting in June.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended the spend against accusations it doesn’t help working families who aren’t entitled to a welfare benefit: