The Garda Representative Association say more needs to be done to protect members of the force.

A male guard received medical treatment yesterday after he was surrounded by a group of youths and struck with a missile in Ballyfermot.

Gardai say a number of patrol vehicles were also significantly damaged.

GRA President is Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor. He says the Gardai who were attacked were just trying to do their job: