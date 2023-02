Landowners are being reminded that hedge-cutting season comes to an end next Tuesday.

From the end of February until the end of August, hedge-cutting is not permitted under the Wildlife Acts.

Public works involving the disturbance of hedgerows during this period may only be carried out for reasons of public health and safety.

Donegal County Council says hedgerows play an important role in providing food and shelter for wildlife and contribute to the landscape character of the County.