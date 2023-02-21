Letterkenny NDLS office to continue to operate normal hours

It’s been confirmed that there will be no reduction in the operating hours of the National Driving Licence Service office in Letterkenny.

Last week, Minister of State, Jack Chambers paused the proposed change in office hours to consider a report from the RSA.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has received confirmation from Minister Chambers that the office will continue to operate on a full-time basis.

Minister McConalogue says the service is very important for motorists in Donegal and that its essential that certainty has been forthcoming for the service users and employees of the office.