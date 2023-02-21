Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LUH ED under significant pressure with all available beds in use

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is under significant pressure today with high attendances and long waiting times.

Yesterday, 154 people attended the ED.

According to the INMO, 34 people are without a bed at the hospital today.

Saolta is warning that there are currently a very high number of patients on trolleys in Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department which is resulting in significant delays.

All available beds at the hospital are currently in use.

In a statement, Saolta says every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home to free up beds.

The hospital has acknowledged that the delays are very difficult for patients and their families and has apologised for the inconvenience and distress caused.

Those who are seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority.

People are again requested to only attend the Emergency Department if it is an emergency situation and to attend GP or out of hours service in the first instance.

