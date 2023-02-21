New round of cost of living payments to be confirmed today

Welfare recipients will get a 200 euro lump sum payment as part of the cost of living package going to Cabinet this morning.

There will be a 100 euro once off extra payment of child benefit.

Last night coalition party leaders met with the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Social Protection to agree the details of this latest round of cost of living payments.

A 400 million euro social welfare spend will see a 200 euro lump sum to welfare recipients, including pensioners and jobseekers.

While there will be a once off 100 euro extra payment on child benefit.

100 euro extra will also be added to the back to school allowance.

While Minister Heather Humphreys secured an expansion of the hot school meals programme for primary schools.

The 9 per cent reduced rate of VAT on the hospitality sector has been extended until August.

While the cuts to excise on fuel are being retained until later in the year, after which they’ll gradually be phased out making fuel more expensive.

The package falls short of initial expectations, with opposition parties certain to call for a much larger investment from the Government in what Ministers have insisted will be the last intervention before October’s budget.