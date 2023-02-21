Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages, then we hear from the MIBI what they want done to tackle the 1 in 12 drivers that drive without insurance – later, Mary T Sweeney has a warning of potential tax liability for landowners in Donegal:

In our two, the latest appeals and information from Gardai on ‘Community Garda Information, Charlie Weston runs through the latest cost of living measures from Government and Marc McSharry TDs calls for Donegal to be returned to two constituencies:

A Donegal GP calls for easier access for the pregnancy sickness drug Caraban, we hear of a cross border women’s networking meeting this week and Pharmacist Tom Murray has an update on medicine shortages: