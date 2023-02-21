Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public funding for Letterkenny must be matched by private investment – Brogan

A Letterkenny councillor says it’s vital that increased public funding for the town is matched by private investment.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan was speaking after it was confirmed that Letterkenny has been included in the next round of urban development funding, with an emphasis on tackling dereliction.

He says progress on developments at the old ESB site will be a game changer for the town, and jobs will be created as a result.

Now Cllr Brogan says, the challenge is to get that message out to private investors, and encourage them to come on board………

