Two kayaks stolen from holiday home in Lettermacaward

Gardaí are investigating the theft of two Kayaks that had been stored at a holiday home in the Farrigans area of Lettermacaward.

The Kayaks, both of which are red in colour, are believed to have been stolen between Jan 1st and February 11th. The first is a 6m Perception Carolina and the other is a 5m Perception Acadia.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may come across these type of Kayaks for sale second hand to notify them immediately. If anybody has any relevant information in relation to this matter, we ask them to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.