‘Worrying spike in patients without beds’ – INMO

There’s been a worrying spike in the number of patients without a bed in Irish hospitals.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which has described the situation as ‘intolerable’.

According to its latest Trolley Watch figures, there were 663 patients without a bed nationwide this morning, 34 of them at Letterkenny University Hospital which is down from 42 yesterday.

The highest figure in the country was recorded at University Hospital Limerick, who had 96 people waiting on hospital trolleys.