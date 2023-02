On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the director of Buildcost, Liam Langan. Liam set up his quantity surveying practice with a former work colleague, Jason Tully, in 2012.

Headquartered in Dublin, the company opened a second office in Letterkenny last year and currently employs 22 people.

Buildcost has recently secured contracts in the UK and is planning to have a bigger presence there in 2023.

