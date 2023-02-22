O’Gorman tells Pringle that Assisted Decision Making Act changes are progressing

Some people with disabilities are still waiting for the clarification as to when they will be able to make their own decisions.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle raised the issue in the Dáil this morning with Disabilities Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail the Assisted Decision Making Act passed last year still hasn’t been commenced, and many people affected have been left in limbo, with no idea when the bills provisions will be implemented…………….

Responding, Minister O’Gorman told Deputy Pringle that issues identified during the debate on the bill have been considered, and he expects to announce progress on this within a matter of weeks…………..