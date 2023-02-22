Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

In hour one, we kick off with a look at what is making the newspaper headlines and then we talk more about a new land tax which is soon to be introduced. Then we have three students from St Columba’s College outlining their ‘Mind over matter’ TY mini company:

In hour two, we hear of support for cross border community projects and we hear from the IFA on how sheep thefts in Donegal are common and what can be done to address the issue:

In our three.. the ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focus is on quitting smoking and later Ciaran O’Donnell joins us with business news and looking forward to the ‘Business Matters’ Podcast:

