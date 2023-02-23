Community rallies behind Carndonagh Traders Association

The Carndonagh community have rallied behind the Carndonagh Traders Association after it fell victim to a scam at the end of last year.

The association opened just before the pandemic and has gained great significance in the community through lockdown and beyond.

A go fund me page and St. Patricks Day draw initiative have seen progress in the debt being cleared, with hopes to have the total paid in full by March.

Chairperson Deirdre Bradley says she thinks idea’s such as the Carndonagh gift card which has locked in €200,000 into the community, is one of the reasons for the support: