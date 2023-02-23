Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Council plans to construct 45 new housing units in Letterkenny over next 18 months

Donegal County Council says it has plans for the construction of 45 new housing units in Letterkenny over the next 18 months.

The figures were given in answer to questions from Cllr Gerry McMonagle.

Officials say Donegal County Council currently has Part 8 Planning approval for two sites in Letterkenny.

The first, at Oran Hill on the Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny provides for 34 units comprising 26 Houses and eight apartments.

Subject to Departmental approval, the Project will go to tender in March or April, with a contractor to be appointed in the third quarter of this year. The Construction period will be 18 months.

The second project at Killylastin provides for 11 units, five houses and six apartments.

Again subject to approval, this project is scheduled to proceed to tender next month, with a contractor appointment in the third quarter. The construction period will be around 14 months.

Officials say in addition to these construction projects, they are actively progressing submissions of Turnkey proposals with a potential of delivering 250 houses. These proposals are at varying stages of progression.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

four lane cullion
News, Top Stories

Four Lane works may not be finished until autumn

23 February 2023
psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Off duty police officer criticial after being shot outside Omagh

23 February 2023
carndonagh traders association
News, Audio, Top Stories

Community rallies behind Carndonagh Traders Association

23 February 2023
house building
News, Top Stories

Council plans to construct 45 new housing units in Letterkenny over next 18 months

23 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

four lane cullion
News, Top Stories

Four Lane works may not be finished until autumn

23 February 2023
psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Off duty police officer criticial after being shot outside Omagh

23 February 2023
carndonagh traders association
News, Audio, Top Stories

Community rallies behind Carndonagh Traders Association

23 February 2023
house building
News, Top Stories

Council plans to construct 45 new housing units in Letterkenny over next 18 months

23 February 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy hits out at Housing Minister as housing crisis continues

23 February 2023
aela
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 15ú Feabhra: Ceoltóir Aela Ní Ghaoithín beo sa stiúideo i gcuideachta Colm Ferriter

22 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube