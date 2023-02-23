Council plans to construct 45 new housing units in Letterkenny over next 18 months

Donegal County Council says it has plans for the construction of 45 new housing units in Letterkenny over the next 18 months.

The figures were given in answer to questions from Cllr Gerry McMonagle.

Officials say Donegal County Council currently has Part 8 Planning approval for two sites in Letterkenny.

The first, at Oran Hill on the Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny provides for 34 units comprising 26 Houses and eight apartments.

Subject to Departmental approval, the Project will go to tender in March or April, with a contractor to be appointed in the third quarter of this year. The Construction period will be 18 months.

The second project at Killylastin provides for 11 units, five houses and six apartments.

Again subject to approval, this project is scheduled to proceed to tender next month, with a contractor appointment in the third quarter. The construction period will be around 14 months.

Officials say in addition to these construction projects, they are actively progressing submissions of Turnkey proposals with a potential of delivering 250 houses. These proposals are at varying stages of progression.