Councillor demands action in Burtonport as schoolchildren face daily walk on busy road

Serious safety concerns have been raised about the safety of school children in Burtonport, who are forced to walk along a busy main road due to the absence of a footpath.

There have been repeated calls for a footpath to be developed on the route in Burtonport between the local school and community centre which is used regularly by the pupils. Last evening, Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig put up a social media post showing children walking very close to passing traffic.

He says urgent action needs to be taken before someone is seriously injured or worse……………