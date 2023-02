Derry City and Strabane District Council are in support of the gender budgeting motion.

The measure, raised by Cllr. Seenoi-Barr, is to assess the impact of budgets on gender equality and will take this into account when developing policies.

It passed unanimously.

Council will compile a report on measures which could be taken and engage with the Northern Ireland Women’s Budget Group to explore the feasibility of a pilot project.