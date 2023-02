A Donegal Deputy has hit out at the Housing Minister for being unable to meet the ‘shockingly low’ housing targets he sets.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the housing crisis has affected every single person in the country and contributing to cost of living.

He says children are suffering greatly as a direct result of the housing issue which was highlighted also in a recent report.

Deputy Pringle says the children living in defective concrete block homes continue to be let down: