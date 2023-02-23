HSE preparing revised planning application for Donegal Hospice extension

The HSE has confirmed that a revised planning application will have to be submitted for an extension to the Donegal Hospice building in Letterkenny.

The HSE had submitted an application to Donegal County Council to extend the duration of a previously approved planning permission for Donegal Hospice which is due to expire on 20th March 2023. This morning, it was reported that application had been rejected.

However, the HSE says a newly appointed design team has undertaken a review of the previously approved scheme to ensure it is in line with necessary standards, and meets identified additional requirements. As a result of this review they say, a revised planning application is now required to address the necessary changes to the scheme.

They say an updated brief for the proposed works will now be progressed to its conclusion.