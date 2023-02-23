Information appeal about collision with parked car in Derry

The PSNI in Derry are appealing for information following a two vehicle collision on Tuesday night.

The collision occurred on High Street at approximately 9.20pm between a black Volkswagen Gold model and black Mitsubishi Outlander which was parked at the time.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving when unfit through drink or drug and obstructing police.

The PSNI confirmed enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch.